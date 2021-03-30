Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,137,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,150,000 after purchasing an additional 313,391 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,200,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,182,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,101,000 after purchasing an additional 94,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,041,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 983,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,179,000 after purchasing an additional 288,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.70.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total transaction of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 62.16% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. The company had revenue of $126.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.