RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RPT Realty from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RPT Realty has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $11.44 on Monday. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

