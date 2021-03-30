RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Raised to GBX 110

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s current price.

RPS stock opened at GBX 94.10 ($1.23) on Tuesday. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 29.86 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 100.40 ($1.31). The stock has a market cap of £260.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 87.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About RPS Group

RPS Group Plc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services for the environment primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers services in the areas of project and program management; design and development; water; exploration and development; environment; advisory and management consulting; planning and approvals; health, safety and risk; oceans and coastal; laboratories; training; and communications, creative and digital.

