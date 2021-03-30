Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,000 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price target from equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 1,570 ($20.51) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,780 ($23.26) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Dutch Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

Shares of RDSB traded down GBX 5.80 ($0.08) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,368.60 ($17.88). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,180,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,788,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £106.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,402.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,225.47. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,743.20 ($22.78).

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

