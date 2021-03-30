Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban Sells 3,250 Shares

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $390,390.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 408,700 shares in the company, valued at $49,093,044. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Orban also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ross Stores alerts:

On Wednesday, March 17th, George Orban sold 3,250 shares of Ross Stores stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.31, for a total value of $400,757.50.

NASDAQ ROST traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $120.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,072. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 142.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $127.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,628,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP boosted its position in Ross Stores by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Falcon Edge Capital LP now owns 593,807 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $72,925,000 after buying an additional 281,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,801 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.