Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Increases Dividend to $0.56 Per Share

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.563 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56.

Roper Technologies has raised its dividend by 46.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. Roper Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Roper Technologies to earn $14.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.25 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

ROP opened at $408.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $290.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $405.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Roper Technologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 111.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

