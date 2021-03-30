Robert W. Baird Raises Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $44.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.45.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $37.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $41.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $30.98.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. Analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at $3,282,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,584,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.