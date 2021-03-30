RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Short Interest Update

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 82,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 47,475 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 68,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,054 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $555,000.

OPP traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.78. 114,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,969. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.46. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.1586 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

