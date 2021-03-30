Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. cut its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rio Tinto Group stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $77.59. 136,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,383,882. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $43.97 and a 1-year high of $92.85. The firm has a market cap of $96.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.63%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.