Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd. (NYSE:LEAP) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a decline of 63.4% from the February 28th total of 123,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 223,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EMJ Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ribbit LEAP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,368,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,441,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Ribbit LEAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Get Ribbit LEAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEAP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.04. The stock had a trading volume of 204,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,558. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11. Ribbit LEAP has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $16.36.

Ribbit LEAP, Ltd focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbit LEAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbit LEAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.