Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 151.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $31.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.19. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 52.12% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $455.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.12 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

