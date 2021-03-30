Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Tredegar were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tredegar by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,086,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,249,000 after purchasing an additional 182,178 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Tredegar by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,933,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,982,000 after purchasing an additional 53,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Tredegar by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,774,000 after buying an additional 47,102 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tredegar by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 88,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tredegar by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TG opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $509.44 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.35. Tredegar Co. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $23.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

About Tredegar

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the Sure&Soft, Soft Quilt, ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic films and fabrics for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

