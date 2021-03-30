Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,868 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Zogenix were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 13,457 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zogenix by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,850,000 after buying an additional 20,854 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZGNX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zogenix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Shares of Zogenix stock opened at $18.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Zogenix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $8.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.00 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

