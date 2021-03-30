Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.58 Million Stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,717 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $1,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 40,660 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 39,892 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

KOS opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $366.32 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.75 to $2.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.40 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Kosmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

