Rhumbline Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,715 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.18% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 109.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 90,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 47,532 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,778,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 124,244 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 29,033 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 27.4% during the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 17,720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,009,000 after buying an additional 3,809,101 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,567,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,321,000 after buying an additional 1,160,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.86. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $852.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.81 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 34.34%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs), Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

