Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.
Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.
Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile
Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.
Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.