Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.40.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.21, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 69.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 31.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.