Reviewing LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) & Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG)

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) and Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LiveRamp and Park City Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveRamp $380.57 million 8.91 -$124.51 million ($1.85) -27.38 Park City Group $20.04 million 5.79 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Park City Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LiveRamp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LiveRamp and Park City Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveRamp 0 1 9 0 2.90 Park City Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

LiveRamp presently has a consensus price target of $82.10, suggesting a potential upside of 62.09%. Given LiveRamp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LiveRamp is more favorable than Park City Group.

Risk and Volatility

LiveRamp has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park City Group has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.1% of LiveRamp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Park City Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.3% of LiveRamp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.0% of Park City Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LiveRamp and Park City Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveRamp -21.33% -7.60% -6.44% Park City Group 9.63% 4.63% 3.69%

Summary

Park City Group beats LiveRamp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc., a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has collaboration with The Trade Desk, Inc. The company was formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. in October 2018. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America and internationally. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety Solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain Solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers. It also provides ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Ordering and Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager supply chain solutions to manage inventory, product mix, and labor. In addition, the company offers business-consulting services to suppliers and retailers in the grocery, convenience store, and specialty retail industries, as well as professional consulting services. It primarily serves multi-store retail chains, wholesalers and distributors, and their suppliers. The company is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

