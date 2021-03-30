Reviewing Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Just Eat (OTCMKTS:JSTLF) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Just Eat and Match Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Eat 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68

Match Group has a consensus target price of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.90%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Just Eat.

Profitability

This table compares Just Eat and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Eat N/A N/A N/A Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Just Eat and Match Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Eat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 7.53 $431.13 million $4.53 29.39

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat.

Summary

Match Group beats Just Eat on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Just Eat

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

