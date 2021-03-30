Reviewing FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) and 3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares FS KKR Capital and 3i Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FS KKR Capital $779.00 million 3.11 $246.00 million $3.20 6.12 3i Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

FS KKR Capital has higher revenue and earnings than 3i Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of FS KKR Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FS KKR Capital and 3i Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FS KKR Capital -86.86% 11.18% 4.82% 3i Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for FS KKR Capital and 3i Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FS KKR Capital 2 5 2 0 2.00 3i Group 0 1 5 0 2.83

FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus target price of $16.88, indicating a potential downside of 13.77%. Given FS KKR Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FS KKR Capital is more favorable than 3i Group.

Summary

FS KKR Capital beats 3i Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans. In connection with the debt investments, the firm also receives equity interests such as warrants or options as additional consideration. It also seek to purchase minority interests in the form of common or preferred equity in our target companies, either in conjunction with one of the debt investments or through a co-investment with a financial sponsor. Additionally, on an opportunistic basis, the fund may also invest in corporate bonds and similar debt securities. The fund does not seek to invest in start-up companies, turnaround situations, or companies with speculative business plans. It seeks to invest in small and middle-market companies based in United States. The fund seeks to invest in firms with annual revenue between $10 million to $2.5 billion. It seeks to exit from securities by selling them in a privately negotiated over- the- counter market. For any investments that are not able to be sold within the secondary market, the firm seeks to exit such investments through repayment, an initial public offering of equity securities, merger, sale or recapitalization.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America. It makes private equity investments in business and technology services, financial services, consumer, healthcare, consumption and distribution, media and telecom, renewable energy, wind, and industrial sector. Within business and technology services, the firm seeks to invest in sub sectors such as testing, inspection and certification; BPO and consultancy; human capital including staffing, governance, risk and compliance, services to pharmaceutical companies, vertical application software, education and training businesses; facilities management; support services to industrial sectors such as oil and gas and utilities; human resources outsourcing and advising; recruitment; logistics and infrastructure support services including distribution, waste, and rental. In the consumer sector, it focuses on polarization, health and wellness, ageing population, millennials, consumer goods; e-commerce; retail; food and drinks; and leisure. In the healthcare sector, the firm focuses on pharmaceuticals and biotechnology including specialty pharma, generics / OTC, drug delivery, and animal health; healthcare Services including activities such as elderly and specialty care, including caring for people in their own homes, in hospital and in community facilities, as well as operational services such as outsourced support, clinical services and B2B contract services; medical devices and technology including devices, medical equipment and consumables, diagnostics, and healthcare IT. In the industrial sector, it focuses on automotive, chemicals, construction and building products, electronics and electrical components, flow control and filtration, life science manufacturing, mobility, packaging, software, oil, gas and power. Through 3i BIFM Limited and 3i Infrastructure plc the firm makes infrastructure investments where it focuses principally on the utilities including energy transmission and storage, electricity and gas distribution, water, power generation, and communication network; transportation including airports, ports, ferries, toll roads, and rail; and social infrastructure sector including primary and secondary PFI, public private partnerships, healthcare, education, and government accommodation. In infrastructure it invests primarily in utilities, transportation and social infrastructure in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Europe, and Ireland. The firm prefers to invest in companies across Europe, France, United States, South America, and Asia. It seeks to make new investments in Northern Europe and North America. The firm typically invests between Â5 million ($5.59125 million) and Â300 million ($335.475 million) in companies with an enterprise value typically between Â100 million ($111.825 million) and Â500 million ($559.125 million) and sales value between Â80 million ($89.46 million) and Â1500 million ($1677.38 million). It seeks to take either majority or minority stakes. It seeks to take a board seat in its portfolio companies with regards to infrastructure investments. The firm invests through a combination of third-party and proprietary capital. It invests through its personal capital. 3i Group plc was founded in 1945 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.

