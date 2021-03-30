Reviewing Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) & AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS)

Big Rock Partners Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRPA) and AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A -0.45% -0.14% AgroFresh Solutions -42.77% -1.26% -0.50%

7.5% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.0% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 18.3% of Big Rock Partners Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of AgroFresh Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Big Rock Partners Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Big Rock Partners Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A AgroFresh Solutions 0 2 1 0 2.33

AgroFresh Solutions has a consensus price target of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 133.49%. Given AgroFresh Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgroFresh Solutions is more favorable than Big Rock Partners Acquisition.

Volatility & Risk

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgroFresh Solutions has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Big Rock Partners Acquisition and AgroFresh Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Big Rock Partners Acquisition N/A N/A $410,000.00 N/A N/A AgroFresh Solutions $170.07 million 0.64 -$60.83 million ($0.28) -7.39

Big Rock Partners Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AgroFresh Solutions.

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Company Profile

Big Rock Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter in to a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities on identifying a prospective target business. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

AgroFresh Solutions Company Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others. The company supports growers, packers, and retailers by providing post-harvest solutions across the industry to enhance crop values while conserving planet's resources and reducing food waste. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display. It also provides Harvista technology for use in pre-harvest management of pome fruit, apples, pears, cherries, and blueberries. In addition, the company is developing RipeLock, a packaging- based freshness technology solution for fruits and vegetables; FreshCloud, a suite of monitoring and screening solutions; and LandSpring, a 1-Methylcyclopropene technology targeted to transplanted vegetable seedlings. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as Latin America and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. in July 2015. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

