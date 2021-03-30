Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Up to $10.38

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.38, but opened at $10.81. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 4,127 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RFP. TD Securities upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.44 million, a PE ratio of -148.29 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 3,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total value of $38,831.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $118,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Resolute Forest Products during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

