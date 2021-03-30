Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Upgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RNSHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNSHF opened at $79.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Renishaw has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.77 and a beta of 0.84.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

