Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REGI. US Capital Advisors restated a hold rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $70.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.89.

REGI opened at $60.32 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 22.72%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 122,021 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,494,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group by 20,194.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 77,949 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

