renBTC (RENBTC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $22.69 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One renBTC token can currently be bought for approximately $58,852.19 or 0.99618715 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a total market cap of $714.39 million and $22.69 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00058316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00213064 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $543.18 or 0.00919444 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051083 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00076872 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00030872 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 12,139 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

