Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in VivoPower International were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter worth about $560,000. 0.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VVPR stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.45. VivoPower International PLC has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

