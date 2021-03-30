Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,426,800 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 87.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,426,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in SLM by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 480,271 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 49,431 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SLM by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in SLM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,933,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLM. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $10.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of SLM from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. SLM Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $18.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.80. SLM had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $366.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 9.45%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 23.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Mary Carter Warren Franke acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $105,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

