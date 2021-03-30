Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,735 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.44% of Vidler Water Resources worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 8,145 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 773.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vidler Water Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of Vidler Water Resources stock opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $9.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc focuses on the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Arizona, Colorado, Nevada and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:PICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.