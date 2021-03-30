Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.31 Million Position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFBI) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,688 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,399 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.18% of Premier Financial Bancorp worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 567.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 117,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Premier Financial Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 781,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,384,000 after buying an additional 48,999 shares during the period. 31.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PFBI stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.11. Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $19.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About Premier Financial Bancorp

Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides community banking services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, NOW, savings, money market, club, individual retirement, and overdraft protection accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

