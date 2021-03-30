Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 501,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,935 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iMedia Brands were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. iMedia Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $9.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $101.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.70.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 146.24% and a negative net margin of 6.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMBI shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home dÃ©cor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.