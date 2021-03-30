Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,754,584 OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,754,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in OrganiGram by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 516,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 200,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 47,194 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 10.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 13,738 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $113,000. 10.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI opened at $3.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $768.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average is $1.93.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 207.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 million. Analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on OGI. Raymond James increased their price target on OrganiGram from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on OrganiGram from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.09.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

