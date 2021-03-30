Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Regal Beloit has increased its dividend payment by 17.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regal Beloit has a payout ratio of 16.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit to earn $6.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Shares of Regal Beloit stock opened at $143.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $56.13 and a 52 week high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $780.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.19 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regal Beloit will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.57.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

