Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Redrow (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.68 on Monday. Redrow has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $8.68.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

