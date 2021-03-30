Red Wave Investments LLC Takes $5.09 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 59,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,085,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VNQ remained flat at $$92.30 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 244,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,739,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $84.64. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.20.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

