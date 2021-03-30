Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 80,667 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 80,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of Red Wave Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 22,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,327,440. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $84.40 and a 52 week high of $132.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.17.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

