Red Wave Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 216 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 216 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $848,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,184.71.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,917 shares of company stock valued at $25,903,585 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $9.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,046.68. The company had a trading volume of 39,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,072.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,791.88. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,079.81 and a 52-week high of $2,152.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.