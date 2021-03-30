Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Red Wave Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,577,000. IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Netflix by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Netflix by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,876 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Netflix by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $540.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Netflix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.62.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $4.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $509.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,843. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $514.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $357.51 and a 52 week high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

