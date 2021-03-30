Red Wave Investments LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 345 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total transaction of $8,337,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,736,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.33.

Tesla stock traded up $9.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $620.76. 1,029,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.28 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $707.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $610.70. The company has a market cap of $595.84 billion, a PE ratio of 1,241.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

