RED (RED) Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 29th. RED has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $12,394.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, RED has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One RED coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.30 or 0.00334236 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000094 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.