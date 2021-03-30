Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.83. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RBGLY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

RBGLY opened at $18.39 on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

