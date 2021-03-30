Raymond James Upgrades Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) to Strong-Buy

Raymond James upgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$3.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$2.50.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TVE. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. CIBC upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Strong Buy and an average price target of C$2.78.

Shares of TVE opened at C$2.42 on Friday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.69. The stock has a market cap of C$722.89 million and a PE ratio of -1.73.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

