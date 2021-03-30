Raymond James Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SHAK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $70.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $138.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.34, a PEG ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.45.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.39, for a total value of $16,151,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,891 shares in the company, valued at $21,931,688.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,265 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,014 over the last three months. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,646,000 after buying an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,343,000 after purchasing an additional 81,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 517,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,946,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,523,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

