Raymond James Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $55.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.35.

KBH stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day moving average is $38.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. KB Home has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $47.37.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

In other KB Home news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364. 5.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in KB Home by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

