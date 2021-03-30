Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st.

Raymond James has increased its dividend payment by 68.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Raymond James to earn $7.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of RJF opened at $121.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $124.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.49.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Raymond James news, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 201,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $22,377,585.78. Insiders sold a total of 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RJF. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.09.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

