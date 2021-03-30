Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $167.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.90. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $88.03 and a one year high of $168.72.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

