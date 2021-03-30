Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AON. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in AON by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in AON by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in AON by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 65,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 12,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $233.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $151.04 and a 1 year high of $235.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

