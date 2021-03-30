Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,633 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 505,773 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 54,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,623,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

NYSE:CNP opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $21.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.69.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.