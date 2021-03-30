Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,573 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 49.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVAX stock opened at $173.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.29 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, Director James F. Young sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.22, for a total transaction of $2,282,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,304 shares of company stock valued at $14,792,451. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.69.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

