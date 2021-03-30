Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 779.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of WPM opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.11 and a 1 year high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

