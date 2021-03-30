Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 108.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,252 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 7,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $1,882,517.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NDSN opened at $202.96 on Tuesday. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $120.91 and a twelve month high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.01. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.08 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.80.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

