Raymond James Analysts Give Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) a C$3.50 Price Target

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) received a C$3.50 price objective from Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.55% from the stock’s previous close.

MOZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.00 to C$4.24 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Marathon Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Marathon Gold from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their target price on Marathon Gold to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.82.

MOZ stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.18. The company had a trading volume of 388,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,406. The stock has a market cap of C$460.87 million and a PE ratio of -55.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.61 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.59. The company has a current ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 19.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Marathon Gold has a one year low of C$1.00 and a one year high of C$3.35.

In other Marathon Gold news, Director Julian Kemp sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.30, for a total value of C$181,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,500 shares in the company, valued at C$664,950.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

